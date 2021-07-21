NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Nets' Kevin Durant Tweeted After Game 6

Kevin Durant sent out a Tweet after Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a Tweet after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship on Tuesday evening, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Bucks won Game 6 against the Suns by a score of 105-98 to win the NBA Championship.

Durant and the Nets lost to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

