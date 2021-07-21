NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Packers' Aaron Rodgers Tweeted About The Bucks' After Game 6

Aaron Rodgers Tweeted about the Milwaukee Bucks organization after the team won the NBA Championship.

The Tweet from Rodgers can be seen below.

Rodgers is a part-owner of the team, and more on that can be read in a USA TODAY article by Jeff Zillgitt here that was written in 2018.

The Bucks won Game 6 against the Suns 105-98.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

