NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks have tied the series 2-2 with the Phoenix Suns.

The Milwaukee Bucks have tied up the NBA Finals at 2-2, winning Game 4 on Wednesday evening over the Phoenix Suns 109-103.

The Suns won the first two games at home in Arizona, and now the Bucks have countered, winning the next two games in Wisconsin.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Game 4.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball