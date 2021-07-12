NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Here's What Twitter Is Saying About Scott Foster

Chris Paul is now 0-12 in the last 12 playoff games reffed by Scott Foster

The Phoenix Suns have fallen to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening in Milwaukee.

Chris Paul is now 0-12 in his last 12 playoff games when Scott Foster is reffing (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

Here is what Twitter is saying about this below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

