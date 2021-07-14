NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Suns Record Against The Spread After A Loss This Season

The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

The Phoenix Suns have been outstanding against the spread when coming off of a loss this season.

The Suns are 18-7 against the spread following a loss, as seen in a Tweet below by The Action Network's NBABet.

On Wednesday evening, they face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 in Milwaukee.

The Suns lead the series 2-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball