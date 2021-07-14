Sports Illustrated home
NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Suns Record Against The Spread After A Loss This Season

The Phoenix Suns visit the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns have been outstanding against the spread when coming off of a loss this season.

The Suns are 18-7 against the spread following a loss, as seen in a Tweet below by The Action Network's NBABet.

On Wednesday evening, they face the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 4 in Milwaukee.

The Suns lead the series 2-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

