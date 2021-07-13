NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Blaming Devin Booker's Outfit For His Bad Game

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday evening.

Devin Booker had his worst game of the NBA Playoffs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night (see Tweet below from the NBA on ESPN).

The Phoenix Suns lost 120-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks but still have a 2-1 series lead.

Fans on Twitter blamed Booker's pre-game outfit for his performance.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, according to FanDuel.

