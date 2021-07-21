NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Twitter Is Freaking Out About Scott Foster Reffing Game 6

Scott Foster is the Crew Chief for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Scott Foster is the crew chief for Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Bucks on Tuesday (see Tweet below from Rob Perez).

Chris Paul is 0-12 in the last twelve times he's played a playoff game when Foster is a referee (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

The Bucks have a 3-2 series lead over the Suns.

Here is what Twitter is saying about Foster reffing Game 6.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

