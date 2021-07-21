NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Watch Bobby Portis Block Chris Paul From Going Up To The Ref

Bobby Portis blocked Chris Paul from going up to the ref.

During Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and Bucks, Bobby Portis blocked Chris Paul from going up to the referee, and a video of the sequence can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Rob Perez.

The Bucks had a 3-2 series lead heading into the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

