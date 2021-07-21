NBA Finals Suns-Bucks WATCH: Chris Paul And Scott Foster Spoke Before Game 6

SportsCenter poster a video of Chris Paul and Scott Foster speaking before Game 6.

The Twitter account of ESPN's SportsCenter posted a video of Chris Paul and Scott Foster speaking before Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday evening.

The Tweet with the video can be seen below.

Paul has lost the last 12 playoff games when Foster has been a referee (see Tweet below from StatMuse).

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball