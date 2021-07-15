NBA Finals Suns-Bucks: Watch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Oscar Robertson At Game 4

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 1971 NBA Championship, and on Wednesday, they were both at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee.

The Tweet from the NBA with the video of them at the game can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 4.5-point favorites in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to FanDuel.

