NBA Finals: Suns' Starting Lineup Against Bucks

The Suns host the Bucks on Saturday night for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and the full lineup can be seen in a post that is embedded below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Finals, with the series tied at 2-2.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball