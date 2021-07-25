NBA Free-Agency: Knicks' Derrick Rose Possible Reunion With The Chicago Bulls?
Derrick Rose had an excellent season with the New York Knicks this past year and averaged 14.9 points per game in 35 regular-season games for the team after getting traded from the Detroit Pistons.
Rose also helped lead the Knicks to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The former NBA MVP at 22-years-old started his career with the Chicago Bulls, and now that he is a free agent, a reunion in Chicago is possible, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski did mention him as a possible target for the Bulls this off-season.
The video of Wojnarowski speaking on ESPN with Zach Lowe about Rose today can be seen in Tweets below from Ahn Fire Digital, and NBA Central.
Wojnarowski and Lowe had a Draft special on ESPN on Sunday, and more on that can be seen below from Wojnarowski's Tweets.
