NBA Free-Agency: Knicks' Derrick Rose Possible Reunion With The Chicago Bulls?

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned Derrick Rose as a possible target for the Chicago Bulls.
Derrick Rose had an excellent season with the New York Knicks this past year and averaged 14.9 points per game in 35 regular-season games for the team after getting traded from the Detroit Pistons.

Rose also helped lead the Knicks to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The former NBA MVP at 22-years-old started his career with the Chicago Bulls, and now that he is a free agent, a reunion in Chicago is possible, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski did mention him as a possible target for the Bulls this off-season. 

The video of Wojnarowski speaking on ESPN with Zach Lowe about Rose today can be seen in Tweets below from Ahn Fire Digital, and NBA Central.

Wojnarowski and Lowe had a Draft special on ESPN on Sunday, and more on that can be seen below from Wojnarowski's Tweets. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

