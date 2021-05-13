NBA Highlights: Kevin Durant With a Huge Dunk in Nets and Spurs Game

Kevin Durant had a big dunk in the first quarter of the Nets game with the Spurs.

The Brooklyn Nets signed Kevin Durant in the summer of 2019 but did not have him suit up with the team until 2020, and it is safe to say there are no concerns about the way he has come back from the injury to his Achilles.

The 11-time All-Star has averaged 27.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season for the Nets.

While he has missed time due to another injury this season, there has been nothing severe, and Durant looks the same as he always has.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of the Nets and Spurs game on Wednesday night, Durant had a big dunk and the video can be seen below in a post from the Nets' Twitter account.

