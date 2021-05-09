NBA News: Cavaliers Starting Lineup Against Luka Doncic and Mavericks

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-46) have not had the season that they have wanted. After seeing early success during the season, they have fallen back to their old ways. Right now, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and will once again be a lottery team.

On Sunday evening, they face off against a solid Mavericks team (39-28), and their starting lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The Mavericks are 11-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

The Cavs will have a lot to deal with on Sunday as Luka Doncic is in the middle of another incredible campaign averaging 28.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

