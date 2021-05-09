NBA News: Cavaliers Starting Lineup Against Luka Doncic and Mavericks
The Cavaliers and Mavericks will play on Sunday evening.
The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-46) have not had the season that they have wanted. After seeing early success during the season, they have fallen back to their old ways. Right now, they are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference and will once again be a lottery team.
On Sunday evening, they face off against a solid Mavericks team (39-28), and their starting lineup can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The Mavericks are 11-point favorites, according to FanDuel.
The Cavs will have a lot to deal with on Sunday as Luka Doncic is in the middle of another incredible campaign averaging 28.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.
More on the game can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: The Wizards beat the Pacers on Saturday night and jumped over them in the standings as well. However, the significant accomplishment of the night was not getting the ninth seed, but Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson's all-time triple-double record that stood for over four decades. CLICK HERE.