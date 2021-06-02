NBA News: Celtics' Danny Ainge Speaks After Retirement



Danny Ainge spent nearly a decade playing for the Boston Celtics for most of the 1980s, and since 2003 has been running the show for the Celtics in the front office.

After winning Executive of The Year in 2008, an NBA Championship that same year, and many more accomplishments as an executive, the retirement news (seen below in a Tweet from the Celtics) came as a surprise.

The news comes even more surprising as Brad Stevens will no longer be their coach but instead take over for Ainge.

After the news took the NBA world by storm, Ainge spoke, and the Celtics shared a one-on-one interview that happened after his press conference.

"I feel good about today, Ainge said via the Celtics. "I like the direction of the team. I'm excited about the future of the Celtics, and I've been looking forward to this opportunity of freeing up time in my life."

The full interview can be watched from the Celtics here.

