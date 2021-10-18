Former Pacers Star Victor Oladipo Posts Photos With Singer

Victor Oladipo posted photos to Instagram on Monday, and the post can be seen embedded below form his Instagram account.

In the photos Oladipo is with singer Wizkid, who is wearing a #4 Miami Heat jersey (Oladipo's jersey).

The two-time All-Star is entering his tenth season in the NBA, and was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.

He has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets before being on the Heat.

Both of his All-Star appearances came as a member of the Pacers.



