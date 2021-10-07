Check Out What Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

    • October 7, 2021
    NBA News: Check Out What Former Number Two Overall Pick And Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday
    NBA News: Check Out What Former Number Two Overall Pick And Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted On Thursday

    Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Thursday. The two-time All-Star has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.
    Victor Oladipo sent out a Tweet on Thursday and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Oladipo's Tweet said: "I love me! #LoveYourself HAGD!"

    The two-time All-Star (both times with the Indiana Pacers) has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat over his nine-year NBA career. 

    He is entering his tenth season in the NBA after being drafted by the Magic with the number two overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana University.

    He played three seasons with the Hoosiers in college. 

