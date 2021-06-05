NBA News: Damian Lillard Reveals Who He Wants to Be The Next Coach of The Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard wants Jason Kidd to be the next coach of the Trail Blazers, he told Chris Haynes of Yahoo!
On Friday evening, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Trail Blazers and Terry Stotts had parted ways, and his Tweet can be seen below, and article read in the hyperlink.
The Trail Blazers have lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs four out of the last five years.
Later in the evening, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! spoke to All-Star Damian Lillard about his preferred next head coach in Portland.
The Tweet from Haynes can be seen below, and article can be read in the hyperlink above.
Lillard told Haynes that he wants Jason Kidd to be their next head coach.
Kidd has coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.