NBA News: Hawks' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks can become the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Wizards on Wednesday.

The Atlanta Hawks remain in a three-way tie for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Getting the fourth seed guarantees home-court advantage for the first round of the NBA Playoffs, and the Hawks, New York Knicks and Miami Heat all have the same record (38-31).

On Wednesday, the Hawks play the Wizards for the second time this week after beating them 125-124 in Atlanta on Monday evening.

The Heat and Knicks are not playing on Wednesday, and a win for the Hawks would move them into the sole possession of the fourth seed.

The Hawks have not made the post-season since 2017, and the starting lineup for the Hawks can be seen below in a post from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Hawks are 6.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

