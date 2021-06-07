NBA News: If The Mavericks Trade Kristaps Porzingis, The Boston Celtics Are The Betting Favorite to Land Him
If the Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to land him, according to SportsBetting.ag.
The Dallas Mavericks had their season end in Los Angeles against the Clippers in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.
Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the game, and the Mavericks are headed home in the first round for the second season in a row.
There is no indication that the Mavericks would ever trade Pozingis, but according to SportsBetting.ag if they were ever to move him, the Boston Celtics are the favorite to land him.
The full list of potential suitors according to the betting market can be seen in the hyperlink above.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.
