NBA News: If The Mavericks Trade Kristaps Porzingis, The Boston Celtics Are The Betting Favorite to Land Him

If the Dallas Mavericks trade Kristaps Porzingis, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to land him, according to SportsBetting.ag.



The Dallas Mavericks had their season end in Los Angeles against the Clippers in Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.

Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the game, and the Mavericks are headed home in the first round for the second season in a row.

There is no indication that the Mavericks would ever trade Pozingis, but according to SportsBetting.ag if they were ever to move him, the Boston Celtics are the favorite to land him.

