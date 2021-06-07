NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Chad Johnson During Fight Against Brian Maxwell
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers Tweeted about Chad Johnson during his boxing match against Brian Maxwell.
On Sunday night, former NFL star Chad Johnson went into the boxing ring and faced off against Brian Maxwell (see Tweet below from SHOWTIME Boxing).
During the evening, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James Tweeted about Johnson, and his Tweet can be seen below.
The Lakers season ended last week at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, who won the series in Game 6 113-100 in Los Angeles.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.