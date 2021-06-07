NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Tweets About Chad Johnson During Fight Against Brian Maxwell

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers Tweeted about Chad Johnson during his boxing match against Brian Maxwell.

On Sunday night, former NFL star Chad Johnson went into the boxing ring and faced off against Brian Maxwell (see Tweet below from SHOWTIME Boxing).

During the evening, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James Tweeted about Johnson, and his Tweet can be seen below.

The Lakers season ended last week at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, who won the series in Game 6 113-100 in Los Angeles.

