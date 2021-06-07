NBA News: Luka Doncic Speaks About Mavericks' Teammate  Kristaps Porzingis

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis had their season end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second season in a row.

Doncic spoke to reporters during his exit interview on Monday and was asked about his teammate.

"It's great," Doncic said. "He's a great player; I don't know what we're going to do next year with the whole roster. I think we have a couple free agents. In the NBA, every year, you have new teammates, so I don't know what's going to happen, but he's a great player. I think we've gotta use him more, and that's it."

