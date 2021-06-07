NBA News: Luka Doncic Speaks About Mavericks' Teammate Kristaps Porzingis
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis had their season end on Sunday afternoon.
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis had their season end in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second season in a row.
Doncic spoke to reporters during his exit interview on Monday and was asked about his teammate.
"It's great," Doncic said. "He's a great player; I don't know what we're going to do next year with the whole roster. I think we have a couple free agents. In the NBA, every year, you have new teammates, so I don't know what's going to happen, but he's a great player. I think we've gotta use him more, and that's it."
The full presser with Doncic can be watched here.
More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up ashttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJAuz6D_pd8 it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.