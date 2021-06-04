NBA News: Magic Johnson Says Lakers' Rob Pelinka "Has a Lot of Work to Do This Summer"
Lakers legend Magic Johnson Tweeted about Rob Pelinka and the Lakers.
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson Tweeted about Rob Pelinka and the team on Friday afternoon.
Johnson, who used to be Pelinka's boss, Tweeted: "Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has a lot of work to do this summer because a lot of Lakers did not perform well during the series against the Phoenix Suns."
The full Tweet can be seen from Johnson's official Twitter account below.
The Lakers lost their series 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns and lost Game 6 on Thursday night on their home floor.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
