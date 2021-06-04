Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search

NBA News: Magic Johnson Says Lakers' Rob Pelinka "Has a Lot of Work to Do This Summer"

Lakers legend Magic Johnson Tweeted about Rob Pelinka and the Lakers.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Los Angeles Lakers great and President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson Tweeted about Rob Pelinka and the team on Friday afternoon.

Johnson, who used to be Pelinka's boss, Tweeted: "Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has a lot of work to do this summer because a lot of Lakers did not perform well during the series against the Phoenix Suns."

The full Tweet can be seen from Johnson's official Twitter account below.

The Lakers lost their series 4-2 to the Phoenix Suns and lost Game 6 on Thursday night on their home floor.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16154004_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Twitter Pokes Fun at Lakers' Kyle Kuzma With Hilarious Photo And Lakers Lose to Suns

USATSI_15903118_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Magic Johnson Says Lakers' Rob Pelinka "Has a Lot of Work to Do This Summer"

USATSI_16072800_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma With a Strong Quote About Wanting to Win

USATSI_16192581_168388303_lowres
News

NBA News: Lakers' Coach Frank Vogel Speaks on Andre Drummond's Future

USATSI_16203231_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker Says "I Know He Was Here Tonight" About Kobe Bryant After Beating Lakers

USATSI_16135672_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker Speaks After Beating Lakers

USATSI_16203317_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: LeBron James Speaks Afters Lakers Loss to Suns

USATSI_16203342_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul Speaks After Defeating Lakers

USATSI_16085468_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Playoffs: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Injury Status Against Clippers