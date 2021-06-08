NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins MVP, New York Knicks' Derrick Rose Got an MVP Vote

Someone gave Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks an MVP vote.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

StatMuse (Tweet below) shared the players who came in the top-six in first place for MVP votes, and there is one interesting name on the list.

Derrick Rose, the 2011 MVP, got a first-place vote for MVP.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball