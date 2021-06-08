NBA News: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Wins NBA's MVP Award

Nikola Jokic has won MVP, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets had a rough night on Monday, losing Game 1 to the Phoenix Suns 122-105.

However, on Tuesday, Jokic and the Nuggets got some great news.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Jokic has won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Jokic finished the season with averages of 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game.

The Nuggets finished the season as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

