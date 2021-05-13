NBA News: Spurs' Starting Lineup Against Kevin Durant and Nets

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Brooklyn Nets who have James Harden back on Wednesday.

The San Antonio Spurs are taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, and while they do not have to deal with Kyrie Irving (who is out), they do have to face Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Harden has missed over a month due to a hamstring injury but will come off the bench for the Nets on Wednesday.

The Spurs are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference, while the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they trail the 76ers by just two games for the first seed).

The Spurs' starters have been announced for the evening and are shown in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.

The latest line has the Nets favored by 5-points, according to FanDuel.

