NBA News: Spurs' Starting Lineup Against Kevin Durant and Nets
The San Antonio Spurs will face the Brooklyn Nets who have James Harden back on Wednesday.
The San Antonio Spurs are taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday evening, and while they do not have to deal with Kyrie Irving (who is out), they do have to face Kevin Durant and James Harden.
Harden has missed over a month due to a hamstring injury but will come off the bench for the Nets on Wednesday.
The Spurs are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference, while the Nets are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (they trail the 76ers by just two games for the first seed).
The Spurs' starters have been announced for the evening and are shown in a post from FantasyLabs NBA below.
The latest line has the Nets favored by 5-points, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.