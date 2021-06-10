NBA News: Suns' Devin Booker Has One Of The Most Valuable Pieces Of Memorabilia Of Lakers' LeBron James
After the Suns knocked the Lakers out of the NBA Playoffs, LeBron James gave Devin Booker his signed jersey.
On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that LeBron James would be switching jersey numbers.
According to Charania, he will no longer wear No. 23 and instead, next season, wear No.6.
After the Phoenix Suns knocked the Los Angeles Lakers out of the NBA Playoffs last week, James gave his signed jersey to Devin Booker after the game (see Tweet from Bleacher Report who got the photo from the NBA below).
Now that James is no longer wearing No. 23, Booker has the last Lakers jersey of James in that number.
More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.
