NBA News: The 2014 NBA Draft Was Supposed to Be The Draft of Andrew Wiggins, Instead It's Nuggets' Nikola Jokic's

Nikola Jokic was the 41st overall pick in the NBA Draft in 2014.

According to Shams Charania of The Atheltic, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has won the NBA's MVP award.

The 2014 NBA Draft was supposed to be the year of Andrew Wiggins, selected with the number one overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wiggins has had a solid NBA career with career averages of 19.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

By all means, solid numbers, but he was supposed to be a Hall of Famer and instead has never come close to making an All-Star team.

Instead, the 2014 NBA Draft will be remembered as the year of Nikola Jokic, who was drafted with the 41st overall pick (now the lowest pick ever to be an MVP in NBA history, see StatMuse Tweet below).

