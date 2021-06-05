NBA News: Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard On The Trading Block? Some Teams Are Hoping So

Other NBA teams are keeping an eye on Damian Lillard's trade availability, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Portland Trail Blazers just ended their season in the first round for the second time in a row and have now mutually parted ways with long-time head coach Terry Stotts (See ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's Tweet below).

The full story can be read here on ESPN.

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Atheltic has reported that NBA teams are keeping an eye on the situation with Damian Lillard in Portland for a chance to propose a trade for the superstar point guard.

(Shams Tweet can be seen below).

The full article can be read in The Athletic.

