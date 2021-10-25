    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    NBA News: Two Antetokounmpo's Starting? Here's The Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers
    NBA News: Two Antetokounmpo's Starting? Here's The Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starters for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers.
    The Milwaukee Bucks are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. 

    They're coming off of a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in Texas.

    Their full starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA

    The Bucks beat the Pacers in all three matchups last season. 

    Both Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be starting for the Bucks on Monday. 

    • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
    • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
    • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

