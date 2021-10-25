Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Indiana Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

They're coming off of a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night in Texas.

Their full starting lineup for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA

The Bucks beat the Pacers in all three matchups last season.

Both Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be starting for the Bucks on Monday.

