NBA News: Watch Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Being Told About Winning MVP Award

Adam Silver announced to the Denver Nuggets that Nikola Jokic won the MVP award.

Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets had won the NBA's MVP award.

The Tweet from Charania can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

Later in the evening, The NBA on TNT shared a fantastic clip of the NBA commissioner Adam Silver interrupting the Nuggets' meeting to share with them that Jokic had won the MVP award.

The video can be seen below in a Tweet from their Twitter account.

The Suns are 6-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Phoenix for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball