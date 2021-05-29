NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Joel Embiid Pre-Game Outfit Before Wizards Game

Joel Embiid and the 76ers have a chance to take a 3-0 series lead on Saturday against the Wizards

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are in Washington D.C. for Game 3 against Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards.

Embiid's pre-game outfit can be seen in a post below from the official Twitter account of the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are 5.5-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball