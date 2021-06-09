NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Shake Milton With a Buzzer Beater Against Hawks
Shake Milton had an unbelievable shot to end the third quarter.
The Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers are in the fourth quarter of their Game 2 contest on Tuesday evening.
To end the third quarter, Shake Milton of the 76ers had a wild buzzer-beater, and the video of the highlight can be seen in a post below from The NBA on TNT.
The 76ers were 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.
