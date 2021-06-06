NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday.

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin their second-round series by hosting the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

For the game, the 76ers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen for the 76ers in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4.5-point home favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 1 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball