NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Starting Lineup Against Wizards

The 76ers are in Washington D.C. for Game 3 against the Wizards.

The Philadelphia 76ers lead 2-0 in their series with the Washington Wizards and have a chance to take a 3-0 lead on Saturday night.

For the game, the 76ers have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 7-point road favorites against the Wizards in Washington D.C. on Saturday night for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

