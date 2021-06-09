NBA Playoffs: 76ers Tie Up Series In Game 2 Against Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers tied up the series at 1-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Atlanta Hawks grabbed Game 1 on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia, but the 76ers responded in Game 2 winning 118-102 to tie up the series at 1-1.

Joel Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebonds, and Trae Young had 21 points and ten assists.

The 76ers were 6-point favorites for Game 2 in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks, according to FanDuel.

