NBA Playoffs: Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup in Game 1 Against Milwaukee Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Brooklyn.

The two teams are beginning a much-anticipated series.

Before the game, the Nets have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The first game of the series will tip-off at 7:30 Eastern Time on TNT.

The Nets are 4-point favorites in Brooklyn over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

