NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic Tweets About Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who had 20 points, five rebounds and four steals in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Tweeted about Giannis Antetokounmpo who got hurt during the game.

The Tweet from Bogdaonvic wishing Antetokounmpo well, can be seen in a post that is embedded below.

The video of Antetokounmpo getting hurt can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Australia & New Zealand.

The Hawks tied the series 2-2, winning 110-88 in Atlanta.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball