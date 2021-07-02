NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Game 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is doubtful for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The status of Antetokounmpo for Game 6 can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Bucks.

The Atlanta Hawks are 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball