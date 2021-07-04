NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's A Crazy Stat About 3 Of The Antetokounmpo Brothers

The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals after beating the Atlanta Hawks.

Now that Giannis and Thansis Antetokounmpo are headed to the NBA Finals after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks, three of the Antetokounmpo brothers have made the NBA Finals.

Kostas made the NBA Finals with the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

There are five brothers in total (Alex and Francis are not in the NBA).

The crazy stat can be seen in a Tweet below from Bleacher Report.

The Atlanta Hawks were 2.5-point favorites over the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 6 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

