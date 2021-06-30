NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Here's What Mike Budenholzer Said After Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo got hurt during the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, between the Hawks and Bucks.

After the game on Tuesday evening, head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about his star player.

Tweets captured from what he said can be seen below by Ben Golliver of the Washington Post and David Aldridge of The Athletic.

The video of Antetokounmpo getting hurt can be seen in a Tweet below from ESPN Australia & New Zealand.

The Hawks won 110-98 to tie the series 2-2.

The Milwaukee Bucks were 9.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Hawks for Game 4 in Atlanta, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball