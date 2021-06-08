NBA Playoffs Bucks Nets: Kevin Durant is The Favorite to Win The NBA Finals MVP
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are off to a 6-1 start in the NBA Playoffs.
The Brooklyn Nets are off to a scorching hot start in the NBA Playoffs.
They beat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in their first-round series.
Currently, they are up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks in their second-round series.
Kevin Durant's ridiculously good numbers can be seen in a post from StatMuse below.
According to FanDuel, Durant is the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award.
He has already won the award twice with the Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.