NBA Playoffs Bucks Nets: Kevin Durant is The Favorite to Win The NBA Finals MVP

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are off to a 6-1 start in the NBA Playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets are off to a scorching hot start in the NBA Playoffs.

They beat the Boston Celtics 4-1 in their first-round series.

Currently, they are up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks in their second-round series.

Kevin Durant's ridiculously good numbers can be seen in a post from StatMuse below.

According to FanDuel, Durant is the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP award.

He has already won the award twice with the Golden State Warriors.

