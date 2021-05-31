NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Fan Who Throws Water Bottle at Nets' Kyrie Irving Handcuffed By Police
A Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving gets handcuffed after Game 4.
Kyrie Irving dropped 39 points and grabbed a win for the Brooklyn Nets to take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday night in Boston.
After the game, a fan appeared to throw a water bottle at him (video below from Bleacher Report).
Chris Grenham of Forbes caught the video of the suspected fan appearing to be handcuffed by police.
Grenham's video is posted below.
The Brooklyn Nets were 9-point road favorites over the Boston Celtics in Game 4, according to FanDuel.
