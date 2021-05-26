NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Nets

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics has exited Game 1 against the Nets due to an eye injury.

The status of Tatum can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

During Tuesday's game, it's been all Nets as they led by 24-points at halftime, and Joe Harris has been on fire with 25 points in the game.

The game can be watched live on national TV on TNT.

The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

