NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Jayson Tatum Status Against Nets

Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 due to an eye injury.
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics has exited Game 1 against the Nets due to an eye injury.

The status of Tatum can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

During Tuesday's game, it's been all Nets as they led by 24-points at halftime, and Joe Harris has been on fire with 25 points in the game.

The game can be watched live on national TV on TNT.

The Nets were 9-point favorites over the Boston Celtics in Brooklyn for Game 2 on Tuesday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SUNS BEAT LAKERS IN GAME 1: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The Suns were the favorites in the game, but the win and the way they won surprised a lot of people. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE. 

