NBA Playoffs: Celtics' Starting Lineup Against Nets

The Boston Celtics travel to Brooklyn for Game 1 with the Nets.



The Boston Celtics are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and will be facing the Brooklyn Nets, who are the second seed in the Eastern Conference for Game 1 in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Last season, the Celtics were in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the 2021 season has been disappointing.

They're also without Jaylen Brown for the remainder of the season.

For the game on Saturday, the Celtics have announced their starting lineup, and it can be seen below in a post by FantasyLabs NBA.

On Saturday for Game 1, the Nets are 8-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

