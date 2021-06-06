NBA Playoffs: Clippers Beat Luka Doncic And Mavericks to Advance

The Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Dallas Mavericks from the post-season on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Clippers finally won a home game during their series with the Dallas Mavericks.

The one that mattered. Game 7.

Neither team had won a home game until Sunday when the Clippers knocked the Mavs out of the playoffs winning 126-111 in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic had 46 points and 14 assists, and Kawhi Leonard went for 28 points, ten rebounds and nine assists.

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

