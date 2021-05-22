NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Has a Poster Dunk in Game with Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard throws down a massive dunk against the Mavericks on Saturday.

Kawhi Leonard had an absolute posterizing dunk on Maxi Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Clippers and Mavericks are in Game 1 of their seven-game series, and the video of Leonard and his big dunk can be seen in a post below from ESPN's Twitter account.

The Clippers were 6-point favorites over the Mavericks in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

