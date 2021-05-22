NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Paul George Pre-Game Outfit Before Game with Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks play Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers will begin their playoff journey on Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles against the Dallas Mavericks.

After losing in the second round last year, the Clippers need to make real noise this year to make up for last year.

The pre-game outfits of Paul Geroge, Rajon Rondo and others can be seen from the Clippers' Twitter account below.

The Clippers are 6-point favorites over the Mavericks on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

