NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Paul George Responds to Overrated Chants Against Jazz

Paul George had 20 points on Tuesday night in Game 1's loss for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Utah Jazz but shot just 4-17.

During the game, the fans for Utah were chanting overrated (see video from The Action Network below).

After the game, George spoke about the chants, and his quote can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

The Jazz are 3-point favorites at home in Utah for Game 2 against the Clippers, according to FanDuel.

