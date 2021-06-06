NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Reggie Jackson Calls Kawhi Leonard The "Baddest Man on The Planet" after  Beating Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers knocked off the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 in Game 7, and after the game, Kawhi Leonard, who had 28 points, spoke to Rachel Nicholes on ABC, and the video can be seen below from Bleacher Report.

"We fought hard, we never gave up, we know what type of team we were, we all watch film we wanted to get better," Leonard said to Nicholes post-game.

During the interview his teammate Reggie Jackson chimed in and said Leonard is the "baddest man on the planet."

The Los Angeles Clippers were 6-point home favorites over the Dallas Mavericks for Game 7 on Sunday, according to FanDuel.

More on the Dallas Mavericks and the series can be read here.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball